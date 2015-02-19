London to host first UK all-electric grand prix

An all-electric London Grand Prix has been given the green light, meaning the UK’s capital will be host to the zero emission cars race.

The race will be held in Battersea Park, Wandsworth Council has approved, after months of negotiations with organisers Formula E.

The circuit will be 2.92 kilometres long, featuring 15 turns through the park.

The London ePrix will have not one but two separate races, one held on Saturday 27 June, and the other on Sunday 28 June 2015.

Alejandro Agag, chief executive of Formula E, said: "Having two races in London - the final two of the season - was an option we discussed at length with Wandsworth Council and means that London could well be where the inaugural champion is crowned, making it a fantastic spectacle for the city and a great platform to showcase sustainable mobility and clean energy,” Businessgreen reports.

London Mayor Boris Johnson has been a strong supporter of the series and backed London to provide the platform for a spectacular finale to the inaugural championship.

"Formula E is set to be a superb addition to London's sporting calendar," he said. "The atmosphere will quite literally be electric and Battersea, which is already booming with the buzz of regeneration, will be alive with the excitement that this new, world-class event will no doubt spark."

Formula E races are nothing new – there have already been races in Beijing, Putrajaya, and Buenos Aires to name a few, with more to come – in Miami, Long Beach, Monaco, Berlin and Moscow.

And now, we can add London to that list.