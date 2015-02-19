Motorola chief fires back at criticism from Apple's Jony Ive

Apple's lead designer Jony Ive has been throwing some punches at companies with "poor design", pointing to the Toyota Echo and Motorola's 'Moto Maker' as two parasites in his perfect world of design.

"Their value proposition was, 'Make it whatever you want. You can choose whatever colour you want' and I believe that's abdicating your responsibility as a designer." Ive said in a profile piece by The New Yorker.

While not naming Motorola specifically, the Moto Maker tool allows users to customise the color, storage and personalisation of the Moto X.

Rick Osterloh, president of Motorola, claimed the company had a different philosophy around design, and also threw a punch back claiming Apple's prices were outrageous and not fit for the future of the mobile.

"Our belief is that the end user should be directly involved in the process of designing products." said Osterloh. "We're making the entire product line accessible and frankly, we're taking a directly opposite approach to [Apple]."

It is part of a split in the industry as Google and other manufacturers look towards modulation of parts, while Apple continues to sell its smartphone with all of the essentials, not allowing anyone to tamper or swap out any components.

While it is nice to say Apple has "outrageous prices", it really should be a question of why it is capable of selling 74 million iPhones if the price is so outrageous, and if part of the reason is due to lack of competitive smartphones.

The failure of Samsung to provide adequate competition in 2014 allowed Apple to grasp 12 per cent of the Chinese market, second only to the local favorite Xiaomi.

Motorola has been growing worldwide with the acquisition from Lenovo, allowing them to branch out into other markets. It reported 10.5 million smartphone sales last quarter, almost double last year's numbers.