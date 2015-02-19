Samsung reduces battery size on Galaxy S6

Samsung is reportedly preparing to lower the battery size on the Galaxy S6, dropping from the 2800 mAh model on the Galaxy S5 to 2600 mAh.

It looks like the South Korean electronics giant had to find some way to cut off precious millimetres to compete with the iPhone 6 and other thin smartphones on the market.

Even though the 200 mAh drop might be hard for fans of Samsung to swallow, it does not necessarily mean a lower battery life, with improvements to battery conservation in 2014 highlighting the need for optimisation on smartphones.

Samsung will be adding its own Exynos octa-core processor, featuring a new 14nm node which could add a few hours of battery life on its own. Considering it is Samsung's own chip, it should be better optimised with the other components in the Galaxy S6.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 processor was removed from the Galaxy S6 after failing thermal tests, but the new move into Exynos may also give Samsung more control over its own smartphone - potentially leading to upgrades in performance.

Android Lollipop 5.0 will run on the Galaxy S6 as well, offering major benefits to battery life and performance. Rumors claim Samsung is also stripping back its TouchWiz skin, removing most of the hefty animations from Nature UI.

We might still see adequate numbers for the Galaxy S6 if Samsung works on optimisation, considering Motorola and LG both managed two days with their own flagships last year.

The Galaxy S6 might be the first Samsung Galaxy S smartphone to not feature a removable back, another issue for fans of super-long battery life. If Samsung wants a full metal unibody, it will have to go the way of HTC, Motorola and Apple, locking all of the core components into the device before sale.

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge at Mobile World Congress on 1 March.