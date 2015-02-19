Uber announces food-delivery service in Barcelona

Uber, the taxi-hailing company from Los Angeles, has announced a food delivery service for Barcelona.

The same service is already available in Los Angeles under the name UberFresh, while in Barcelona it’s called UberEats.

Even though the company is present globally, this is the first time its food delivery service has been presented outside the United States.

The new service comes to Barcelona in cooperation with Plateselector, a Barcelona food guide website, and its menu will be regularly updated with new selections, it says in an Uber blog post.

Uber claims that lunch and dinner menus can reach their customer in less than ten minutes.

“In the same time it takes you to walk up Las Ramblas you can open up your Uber app, choose your meal and get it delivered to an address of your choice,” it says on the blog.

Plateselector co-founder Johann Wald said his company is "excited to be a part of this collaboration with Uber, an internationally renowned brand", adding how they’re fans of the Uber app.

Uber has faced numerous controversies, and was even banned in a couple of countries including Spain, although temporarily, when a judge ruled that it posed unfair competition to existing taxi services.

The company has also faced problems in India, where an Indian woman was allegedly raped by an Uber taxi driver.

Last month, Times of India reported that the woman hired a top American trial lawyer to sue the Los Angeles company.

"I can confirm that I have been retained by the young lady who was raped by an Uber driver in Delhi, India, last December," Wigdor told ToI.