Apple considering dedicated Watch shops

As the unveiling of the Apple Watch draws near, the questions regarding the Apple's wearable device can't seem to wear off.

All the 'usual' Apple products are sold in the classic retails shops like Best Buy, but it seems as the Watch is a completely different product in need of a completely different product placement.

Well, 9to5mac reports that Apple is constructing booths in some upscale outlets, and is even considering building a dedicated Watch shop altogether.

"According to multiple reports out of France, Apple is constructing a dedicated display for the upcoming Apple Watch in some upscale Paris-based retail outlets. The reports say that the size of the display is close to the length of a few small balconies and that Apple Retail Senior Vice President Angela Ahrendts has been directing the construction of the booth at retailer Galeries Lafayette on Champs Elysees,“ 9to5mac writes.

"Sources have told us that Apple is considering constructing dedicated Apple Watch retail stores in the future if demand deems such outlets necessary."

It is yet unclear whether these displays are just a temporary thing, a marketing gig to promote the product, or if they will stick around after the initial promotion.

“These dedicated stores could be stores within larger high-end retailers, similar to how Macs are sold at Best Buy, or smaller-scale Apple Stores that sit on their own to sell Apple Watches. It is unclear when these dedicated stores will debut, if ever, but Apple has already begun work on transforming its existing stores to sell the Apple Watch,” 9to5mac writes.

Truth be told, it seems like a logical step. Some versions of the Watch will cost several thousand dollars. A luxury item like that definitely deserves its own shop.