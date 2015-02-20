Apple repairing old MacBook Pro laptops for free

If you've got an older MacBook pro with issues, give it to Apple and they'll fix it for free.

The company announced that a "small percentage“ of MacBook pro laptops sold between February 2011 and December 2013 has issues with video reproduction, and is willing to repair them free of charge, Trusted Reviews has reported.

Some have distorted or scrambled video, others no video at all, while still others are experiencing unexpected system restarts on their machines.

The models affected by the strange behaviour are the 15-inch and 17-inch MacBook Pro models manufactured back in 2011, and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina models manufactured from mid-2012 to early 2013.

If you're experiencing any of the above issues with your MacBook pro, you can take it to an Apple store or an Apple Authorised Service Provider for a quick fix.

In case you’re not sure whether your device is eligible for repair or not, you can use Apple's Check your Coverage tool to confirm that this extended coverage applies.

You can also get your MacBook Pro checked by an Apple technician, either by taking it into an Apple retail store or using Apple's mail-in service.

However, there is a little trick you must keep in mind – if you have any other damages on your MacBook pro, like a cracked screen or something of the sorts, they’ll fix that too and charge you for it – unless you say otherwise.

The offer can be claimed in the US and Canada from 20 February, and everywhere else as of 27 February.