BlackBerry 10.3.1 update brings Amazon Appstore and much more

The Amazon Appstore has now arrived on newer BlackBerry devices, as part of the latest update to BlackBerry 10 OS.

This is part of the new version 10.3.1 of the mobile operating system, which has started rolling out worldwide for BlackBerry 10 powered devices including the Passport, Z30, Z10, Z3, Q10 and Q5.

It means that BlackBerry users will have access to a large slab of new Android apps, as offered by Amazon – although obviously not as many as you’ll find on the full Play store. If you fancy a bit of Candy Crush Saga, though, you can now indulge yourself on your BlackBerry phone.

This is all alongside existing BlackBerry World apps, of course.

What else does the 10.3.1 update offer? A new look for the UI with fresh icons, and the addition of an “instant action bar” for the interface, which offers quick access to your most-used features. New keyboard shortcuts are here, too.

The new version also brings BlackBerry Blend on board, allowing syncing of messaging and files across your handset, tablet and computer (with support across iOS, Android, Windows and Mac).

BlackBerry Assistant comes along with 10.3.1, too, offering you an intelligent digital assistant along the lines of Siri.

Users will be able to get more longevity out of their handset, as well, with a power-saving option that can boost battery life by up to 15 per cent. It sounds like a pretty smart update for those BlackBerry users still out there.