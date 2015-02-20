Daily deal: Linksys RE6500 dual band AC1200 WiFi extender £49.99

A good morning to you guys, it is finally Friday! Hope your week went incredibly well and that you completed some key tasks. Today we've found the Linksys RE6500 dual band AC1200 WiFi extender reduced from £96.92 to £49.99.

The Linksys RE6500 dual band AC1200 WiFi extender boosts the range of your WiFi signal eliminating deadspots and getting a WiFi signal to hard to reach areas. The way this WiFi extender works is that it repeats the signal from the router.

The Linksys RE6500 gimmick is that it has a 3.5mm audio jack in the back to allow you to plug in a speaker or audio device and stream music from devices connected to the network. The rest of the WiFi extender's features are similarly useful; simultaneous dual band WiFi, four gigabit Ethernet connections, 128-bit security encryption, uses the 802.11ac standard.

Having a router that can simultaneously broadcast on both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz is essential if having a constant high-speed connection (say streaming HD media). 128-bit encryption on your WiFi signal will deter most intruders from accessing your network, and the Ethernet ports are always a nice addition.

TheLinksys RE6500 dual band AC1200 WiFi range extender runs on the 802.11ac standard which means that it will be able to connect to any router you might have. However, the 802.11ac standard allows up to 500Mbps so it may be worth upgrading your router to an 802.11ac standard to make full use of the extender.