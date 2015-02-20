Dell.com is now accepting Bitcoin payments

Dell is now accepting payments in Bitcoin in its main website, Dell.com.

As it seems, the company doesn’t really care in which currency you pay them, as long as you pay them.

Last summer, Michael Dell posted on Twitter that the company is accepting payments in Bitcoin.

Soon after that, they accepted a $50,000 (£32,500) order for servers - in Bitcoin.

Last year Dell started accepting payments in the cryptocurrency for the US, but this now means that buyers in Canada and the UK can purchase stuff using Bitcoin, as well.

“We are seeing purchases across our full product and customer spectrum, from software and peripherals to our business PCs and even our largest transaction to date, north of $50,000 for a highly configured PowerEdge server system,” said the company’s chief blogger, Laura Thomas.

“This form of payment is clearly resonating with consumers and small and medium businesses. And now we’re excited to take the choice and flexibility this payment option offers global, maintaining our partnership with Coinbase to make this possible."

Dell chief information officer Paul Walsh said this move comes in an effort to give customers as many payment options as possible.

“Through the expansion of bitcoin we’re enabling new levels of convenience for our customers, making it easier for them to do business with Dell,” he said.

The cryptocurrency has been under a lot of pressure, and even though it’s been available since 2008, struggles to be accepted in the mainstream, even today.

Bitcoin is a decentralized virtual cryptocurrency.