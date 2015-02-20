HTC to unveil a 'huge' device

HTC has hinted that it's working on a 'huge' phablet device.

The Taiwanese company posted a mysterious message on Twitter, saying there's something on the way.

"Something HUGE is coming from HTC. Imagine [number][big thing] in space. And then [math term] that by [number]. #Madlib," reads the post on the firm's US account.

[embed]https://twitter.com/HTCUSA/status/568457891205795841[/embed]

The media have speculated that HTC will present two new phones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress, taking place next month in Barcelona.

Alongside its next flagship phone (presumably the HTC One M9), it's rumoured that HTC might unveil a HTC One M9 Plus – an even larger phablet phone.

HTC recently confirmed that the next iteration of the HTC One will be making an appearance at the Barcelona event.

It's being rumoured that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 SoC quad-core processor, and that it will come with 3GB of RAM on board.

It will have a powerful 2849 mA/h battery and will come in (presumably) two versions: one with 32GB of internal storage, and the other one with 64GB. MicroSD cards should be supported on both models.

The handset will reportedly include a 20.7-megapixel camera on the rear, and a 4-megapixel snapper on the front for selfies and conference calls.

HTC isn't the only big company getting ready to unveil its next flagship phone in Barcelona.

Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy S6 smartphone, along with a mobile payment system to rival Apple Pay.

It was reported earlier that the South Korean giants have acquired LoopPay, a contactless payment startup company in the US.