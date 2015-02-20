RFU banks on Worldpay for contactless payments

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has chosen Worldpay to be its only payment provider, Computing.co.uk has reported.

Worldpay is now the sole provider, looking after all payments made at Twickenham stadium as well as e-commerce payments made through the RFU website.

The RFU wanted to make payments move faster and eliminate the long queues, as well as to reduce supplier overheads.

"It's clear to see the value we get from using Worldpay Total to take more card payments," said George Vaughan, senior project manager at the RFU.

"Since we rolled out the new service in October 2013, the value of payments has grown threefold (314 per cent)."

Since November 2013, when the RFU took Worldpay’s contactless payment system, it has processed more than 4,200 payments: "Now that we've rolled out contactless, our outlets are making more in sales; and fans are getting back to the game much more quickly, because they don't have to stand in a lengthy queue," claimed Andy Ward, head of merchandising at the RFU.

Vaughan said that the mobile payment system has boosted the company’s profits, and with various statistics offered, they can better target customers with other loyalty schemes and offers.

"In just nine months, it's clear to see exactly how much mobile payments and contactless have boosted our bottom line – the revenue uplift is substantial," he said.

The cooperation between the RFU and Worldpay will last at least another three years. Vaughan added he wanted to see the payment cap raised above the current £20.

"This would be even more convenient for fans as well as making our revenue potential even greater," he said.