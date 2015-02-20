The super-rich lead the way in wearable adoption

If you're super rich, you probably own a wearable device.

Doesn't this statement sound a bit silly? If you're rich, you're bound to have material stuff lying around, including a smart armband or two.

But that's the result of a research done by a market research company GlobalWebIndex (GWI), who wanted to know who buys the wearable stuff and what do they do with it.

In a survey called 'The Top 1%,' they say that rich people (those owning at least one house and having more than a million dollars in savings, property or investments) are 3.5 times more likely to own a wearable device than the rest of the world.

GWI surveyed some 83,000 internet users, aged 16-64, and as it turns out, 842 of these users have the abovementioned material wealth.

Inside the 842-strong group, 34 per cent bought or owned a smartwatch in 2014 and 25 per cent bought or owned a smartband.

The company believes one in ten adults own a smartwatch, and seven per cent own a fitness band.

Wareable says that smart wearables won’t be a luxury much longer, and that everyone should thank the rich people, the early adopters for their input which is of extreme value to the market.

“Really, we should be thanking this impatient lot - the user reviews, the return rates, the feedback have already helped wearable tech manufacturers to refine their vision of what the devices themselves should look like, how long they should last for and what they should be able to do,” Wearable writes.