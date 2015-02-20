Uber partnered with Breathometer to reduce drunk driving

Uber continues its efforts to present itself as a company standing against drunk driving, and the latest partnership with Breathometer aims to strengthen that role.

From now on, users can call for an Uber taxi right from the Breathometer app – with a touch of a button.

The Breathometer is an app which analyses the breath of the user, and warns him in case alcohol levels in his blood are too high.

This is not the first app Uber has integrated itself into – the taxi can be hailed from a string of apps, all from restaurant apps to real estate sales apps.

But this particular case is different, because Uber wants to brand itself as a company which stands against drunk driving.

It already partnered with the NFL, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and also claimed, in a report sent out last month, that it most likely reduced drunk driving crashes.

Uber was determined to nail down a partnership with Breathometer, said CEO Charles Michael Yim, Forbes reports.

“We were actually in heavy discussion with Lyft — we played around with their API as well,” Yim said. “Then Uber got really serious with this. We made a conscious decision to back away from Lyft.” Breathometer’s partnership with Uber is exclusive, meaning Lyft and other ride-hailing services can’t also partner with them.

Breathometer makes two smartphone alcohol breath analysers — the $50 original (£32.5), which connects through a headphone jack, and the $100 Breeze (£65), which works over Bluetooth and can fit on a keychain.