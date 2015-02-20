Xprt app offers live tech support at the touch of a button

A new iPhone app offers users live tech support from highly regarded experts completely free-of-charge.

Xprt offers a solution for individuals tired of searching long and hard for the solution to their computer-related problem, by bringing the answer directly to their smartphone.

Users simply create an account, before answering a few short questions regarding their issue. Once this information has been submitted, they are then taken to a live chat session with one of the app’s registered experts who should be able to solve the problem.



All of the experts undergo a lengthy approval process and have years of experience within the tech industry to ensure that the customer support provided is of the highest standard.

Once a particular issue has been dealt with, users are directed to page where they can rate the process and, if they want to, leave a tip. However, users are under no obligation to pay for the service they receive from Xprt.

The app also offers advice for buying computer-related goods, which requires users to enter information regarding some desired specifications and budget constraints.

Although, Xprt only launched on the App Store recently, the app’s founders Ariel Rosenthal and Uri Katz already have some significant plans for expansion in mind.

“In the future, Xprt will enable users to get immediate, reliable, advice and support in many different categories," they wrote. “The possibilities are endless, from automobiles through parenting advice and up to health & fitness.”

The fact that Xprt offers around the clock tech support is likely to prove extremely useful, particularly as you can never be sure when technical problems will strike.

Xprt is currently only available on iOS, but an Android version is in development. The app has also been well-received so far, holding a five star rating on iTunes.

