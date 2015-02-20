Yahoo targets mobile developers at first conference

Yahoo's rebuilding period has so far consisted of small talent acquisitions, picking up Tumblr for £720 million and a focus on mobile development.

At its first developer conference, CEO Marissa Mayer laid out the ground for future mobile development, looking to win over developers with analytics and advertising.

It is part of a new move by Yahoo to become a platform for mobile developers, similar to Google and Facebook's mobile analytics and advertising services.

The Yahoo mobile developer suite will consist mainly of Flurry services, including a new tool called Explore, allowing developers to track how users move around an app.

Flurry has been refined to include Yahoo advertising and search inside, making developers more likely to work with the search giant's network instead of Google or Microsoft for search.

Yahoo is still way behind the curve when it comes to data analytics and advertising on mobile, but Flurry might be able to win over new startups that want better rates. Facebook and Google have already set up in the mobile business, but Yahoo may be able to offer more beneficial use for small businesses.

Yahoo managed to draw 1,000 developers to the conference, a far cry from Google I/O and Apple's WWDC, but nonetheless showing developers still consider Yahoo the real deal.

Plenty found Flurry to be an interesting new set of tools, but had to see how easy the platform was to use and what benefits it really offered to apps.

It is good to see Yahoo is back on the road to success, following almost a decade of searching for relevance in markets where Google, Facebook and Microsoft were winning.

This new Yahoo is focused on social, search and mobile, but it still feels like Mayer should set out key goals for the next few years, instead of branching out the business.