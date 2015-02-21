Google's Inbox service arrives on iPad and Android tablets

After a short beta on the web, Google is launching its Inbox service on iPad and Android tablets in a move to make the Gmail service cross-platform.

Inbox is a new type of email service, focused on providing contextual importance to emails and bundle in other notifications from other Google services.

It also enables more clarity to email, allowing users to separate emails into different categories, instead of having everything flood into the inbox.

Inbox will now be available on the iPad and various Android tablets running KitKat 4.4 and above, but for iPhone and Android phones it is still a no-show.

Right now, users need to be sent an invite key in order to use Inbox, running in private beta. Google has sent out hundreds of thousands of keys, but apparently people are still waiting for an invite.

Google has not given a firm date as to when the full rollout of Inbox will happen, Google I/O will be the most likely place for the Gmail team to talk about the future of email.

The cross-platform integration of Inbox comes a few weeks after the closure of email service Sparrow, which Google acquired for under $25 million (£16 million) in 2013.

It seems like Google is trying to integrate Inbox more broadly, looking to bring more email users onto the new service. Google has still not given a clear path of what is to come though, and hundreds of millions of users still use Gmail.