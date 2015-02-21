Here's how dropbox users can get 100GB free OneDrive storage

Earlier this week my colleague Mihaita Bamburic explained how to get 100 GB of free OneDrive storage courtesy of Bing Rewards.

It’s a great offer, available worldwide, and all you have to do is click a single link to claim your bonus storage.

Of course you can never have too much cloud storage, and the great news is Microsoft is giving away another 100 GB free, this time to Dropbox users (sign up for a free account if you don’t already have one).

Make use of both free offers and boom, that’s 200 GB of free additional storage claimed in under five minutes.

As with the Bing Rewards offer, the process of claiming your extra 100 GB is very straightforward, and available worldwide.

Just click this link and then click the "Verify and get my storage" button. You’ll need to save a OneDrive Getting Started document to your Dropbox. That’s it - the 100 GB will be added to your total.

The free storage claimed through Bing Offers lasts for two years, while the Dropbox storage is only good for one year, but even so, it’s a great bonus.