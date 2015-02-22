Driverless car comedy movie in the works

They say that driverless cars may be a reality within fifteen years or so, and reports have recently surfaced that Apple’s working on a self-driving car behind the scenes.

Now it looks like the director of the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Gore Verbinski, may be trying to get a self-driving car movie on the screen sometime in the near future.

As Deadline tells us, this will be “a large scale action adventure comedy that’s best described as a transcontinental car race with autonomous vehicles.” Maybe this could be the next Cannonball Run or Italian Job, but with a much different twist.

As Verbinski told Deadline, “The driver-less car is coming, it’s right around the bend, and it represents an immediate and relevant opportunity to explore the classic ‘Man against Machine genre spliced into a large scale Automotive Rally. Stating the obvious – things are going to get out of control.”

Considering the driverless car could be a reality very soon, we’re very curious to see how this movie could wind up being art imitating life, or actually the correct order is life imitating art, and how much this flick could actually predict the future of driverless cars.

The Back to the Future series did a good job at predicting the technology of tomorrow, and here’s hoping this movie could do some similar fortune telling as well.