More retailers show support as Apple Pay goes from strength to strength

Apple Pay is continuing to grow in popularity, following its launch in the United States last October.

In fact, David Chartier used his blog Finer Things in Tech to highlight just how significant its adoption has been in the few months it has been available.

At the time of its launch, Apple Pay was available in just over a dozen retailers, including the likes of Disney, McDonalds and Subway, but the e-payments service has already experienced some impressive expansion.



According to official sources, Apple Pay can now be used in 47 stores, with an additional six already confirmed for later in the year. The news reinforces the claims of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who claimed in January that the service now accounts for two out of every three dollars spent using contactless payments.

Currently, retailers have to install special near-field communication (NFC) sensors in order to support Apple Pay, but that hasn't prevented the service from taking off.

The platform’s success will be welcomed by Apple, particularly considering the e-commerce market it set to become increasingly competitive this year. Google Wallet is expected to undergo a revamp ahead of a renewed assault on the market, while Samsung’s purchase of mobile payments startup LoopPay also signals their intent to enter the e-commerce space.

Apple Pay is currently only available in the United States, but is slated for a Canadian launch in March, before being released in other markets at a later date.



