Apple plans massive investment for European expansion

Apple plans on investing €1.7 billion (£1.3 billion) into Europe, which is the biggest investment the American company has ever made on European soil.

Apple has been seeing a rapid growth in sales of products and apps in Europe, which has now forced them to strengthen and support that success.

The plan is to create two new data centres which will power Apple's online services, including the iTunes Store, App Store, iMessage, Maps and Siri for customers across Europe.

The facilities, which will run on 100 per cent renewable energy, will be located in County Galway, Ireland, and Denmark’s central Jutland.

This investment will greatly benefit Europe’s economy and create hundreds of new jobs. Apple now directly employs 18,300 people across 19 European countries and has added over 2,000 jobs in the last 12 months alone, it says in the company's blog post.

“We are grateful for Apple’s continued success in Europe and proud that our investment supports communities across the continent,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“This significant new investment represents Apple’s biggest project in Europe to date. We’re thrilled to be expanding our operations, creating hundreds of local jobs and introducing some of our most advanced green building designs yet.”

Apple says the new data centres will also work with local partners and focus on creating additional renewable energy to provide power in the future. The facilities will have the lowest environmental impact yet for an Apple data centre.

“We’re excited to spur green industry growth in Ireland and Denmark and develop energy systems that take advantage of their strong wind resources,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environmental Initiatives.