Bridge Alliance and Ericsson team up for Internet of Things

Bridge Alliance and Ericsson have decided to partner up for the better management of the Internet of Things.

The 36 mobile operators from Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa that form the Bridge Alliance have chosen to deploy the Ericsson Device Connectivity Platform (DCP) multi-domestic solution for the Internet of Things (IoT).

"The combination of Ericsson's technology leadership in IoT connectivity and Bridge Alliance's geographical coverage is an unmatched vehicle for any device original equipment manufacturer or enterprise looking to propel its business.

"Offering this unified experience requires more than just harmonising interfaces across mobile operators. We have done more with Ericsson, including standardising our footprint on a common core network. This will truly guarantee harmonised sets of features and service levels within the footprint to our customers,” said Alessandro Adriani, CEO of Bridge Alliance.

The Swedish kit vendor says the solution significantly reduces barriers to deployment for these enterprises, keeping total cost of ownership low while maximising quality of service.

Any original equipment manufacturer (OEM), enterprise or service provider can use these unified IoT solutions across multiple countries, including a single global SIM card, harmonised service levels and business processes. They can also leverage access to DCP consumer services to manage new B2B2C business models.

"The partnership with the Bridge Alliance members to deploy the Ericsson DCP is a critical milestone to make the adoption of cellular services in IoT devices economically viable for device OEM and enterprises,” said Anders Lindblad, senior vice president, Business Unit Cloud & IP at Ericsson.