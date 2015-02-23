Daily deal: Garmin Forerunner 610 GPS Running Watch with HR monitor

Is there a better way to start the week than with a daily deal? I can't think of anything, especially when the deal is as good as this.

Today's offer is a Garmin Forerunner 610 GPS Running Watch with Heart Rate Monitor, which can be yours for just £152 (that's a 42 per cent or £107.99 saving).

We all know that the wearable and smartwatch industries are gathering momentum at a rapid rate, with the upcoming launch of the Apple Watch set to take this to a whole new level.

Having recently unveiled three new smartwatches at CES 2015, Garmin is keeping pace with the wearables rise and the Forerunner 610 GPS Running Watch is a great product for all levels of exercise enthusiasts.

The watch records the pace, distance, location, heart rate and calories burned during exercise, with vibration alerts customisable for various metrics to enable the user to keep track of his/her performance.

Users can also race against their previous best times, compete with a virtual partner over a set distance and view, replay and share workouts online for free at Garmin Connet.

Comfort is also not an issue, as the soft, rubberised strap provides a secure fit and contains the heart rate monitor which calculates calorie consumption based on heart rate fluctuations.

Finally, the watch features a touchscreen with an easy-to-navigate interface and has a waterproof rating of IPX 7.

To get the Garmin Forerunner 610 GPS Running Watch with HR monitor, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.