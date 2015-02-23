Facebook under pressure to increase driver wages

A transportation company that drives Facebook employees has reached an agreement with its contractor and increased the hourly rate of its workers, while the pressure on tech companies over working conditions mounts.

Loop Transportation drivers, which transports Facebook employees to and from their offices at the Menlo Park campus in California have reached an agreement with their contractor to increase the hourly rate of their drivers from $18 (£11.7) to $24.50 (£16), the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Sunday.

The agreement must first be submitted to Facebook for approval and the social media giant is yet to comment on the story.

Loop Transportation drivers working for Facebook have unionised, joining Teamsters Local 853 in San Leandro in November 2014.

“These are life changing improvements for these drivers that will allow them to live a more sustainable life, support their families, have decent health care and plan for the future,” said Rome Aloise, international vice president and secretary-treasurer of Local 853, in a statement about the new agreement.

“It’s not so much the money,” said Cliff Doi, who has driven Facebook employees for nearly four years. The pact has “opened a door for the other bus drivers,” Wall Street Journal reports.

Local 853 now wants to unionise Compass International, a company which has contracts with Apple, Yahoo, eBay, and Zynga, to name a few.

Drivers for these companies are scheduled to vote on the representation later this month.