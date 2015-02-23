HTC One M9 full spec list spilled

Are you waiting in your method of choice (with bated breath, or perhaps on tenterhooks – we doubt it’s any coincidence that all waiting sounds vaguely like it has something to do with fishing) for the arrival of the HTC One M9?

Well, we’ve got the next best thing – the arrival of the full spec list for the new flagship, which is about to be revealed at the imminent MWC.

This comes from an online listing spotted by Mobile Geeks (via Mobile Syrup), along with an alleged press image that shows what we’ve already heard – namely that the design of the M9 sticks pretty much to that of its predecessor.

Okay, specs – we’re talking a 5in display (which is, dare we say, verging on the small side these days – but still perfect for many folks, us included), with a full HD resolution, with HTC deciding not to venture above 1920 x 1080 as many newer smartphones have.

Those pixels will be driven by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 810 CPU, which should make for a blazing fast phone, with 3GB of RAM to back that muscle up.

As for the camera, HTC is using a 20MP unit for the rear camera with the expected trimmings like image stabilisation, and this is all in line with previous rumours we’ve heard. The slight difference is that the front snapper will apparently be a 4MP “ultrapixel” camera, and not a 13 megapixel affair as was previously thought – but you can guarantee it will offer quality selfies.

BoomSound speakers are, of course, in the mix – but the device has grown slightly thicker at 9.6mm, which does indeed sound a tad chunky for a flagship these days. Still, it’s only 0.2mm thicker than the M8 (which is pictured above), so hardly a big deal.

As for the battery on board, that will be a 2,900mAh effort, an uptick from the M8’s 2,600mAh power pack, which is good to see – plus HTC’s phones generally do well on the power efficiency front.