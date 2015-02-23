LG announces four mid-tier Android 5.0 smartphones

LG has announced four new smartphone models which will come with Android 5.0 Lollipop preinstalled.

The devices are expected to be unveiled during World Mobile Congress, taking place on 1 March in Barcelona, Spain.

The models are called Magna, Spirit, Leon, and Joy, and all have design elements and features usually reserved for premium models.

Two models, the LG Magna and the LG Spirit have a slightly curved design, including the display.

Depending on the region where the devices will be sold, they will come with a 1.2GHz or a 1.3GHz processor. The LG Spirit has a 4.7-inch 720p screen, while the LG Magna features a 5-inch 720p display. Both models have the in-cell display, an advanced technology usually reserved for more expensive models.

LG Leon has a 4.5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480) display, and the LG Joy a 4-inch WVGA (800 x 480) screen.

All four models come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The LG Joy will also have a 512MB/4GB version.

The Joy will have a 5-megapixel rear and VGA front camera, while the other three models will come with an 8-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera.

In some markets, these phones will be available for purchase next week. Everyone else will need to head down to Barcelona for the Mobile World Congress (MWC) to get their hands on the new mid-range devices.