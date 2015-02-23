New Windows 10 build brings a redesigned search

The semi-regular updates to Windows 10 builds keep on coming, bringing interesting and often asked-for features.

As Neowin reports, the latest build brings significant changes to the search function within Windows and its relation to the virtual assistant Cortana.

Currently, search is a standalone feature written with Direct UI, and when you search for something, you get a pop-up window which overlays most of the desktop.

In the latest build, one which probably won’t see the light of day this week, search was moved inside the Start menu, and was written using XAML.

This change makes the Start menu the functional area for searching and could be part of Cortana as well. Neowin speculates Cortana could migrate there, too.

In the future builds, search will be integrated inside the Start menu, rather than being a standalone feature.

The release date for this build is still not available. As Neowin reports, there’s still no definite answer to when this build might be released, but it seems as the new search won’t be in the next build. Still, it probably won’t be too long of a wait.

Windows 10 is the next OS from Microsoft, and is expected to bring a more unified experience across different platforms, including PC, tablets and smartphones.

It will be distributed as a free update to all consumers using Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 on all platforms, smartphones included.

A definitive release date is not yet known, although Microsoft has promised it ‘later during 2015’. Most likely June.