Samsung Galaxy S6 to feature 16MP Sony camera sensor

One of Sony's major divisions for future investment is image sensor technology, and the newest partnership with Samsung shows why it is such an important market.

Samsung will use the 16MP megapixel IMX240 sensor on the Galaxy S6, according to popular blog SamMobile, claiming Samsung was debating between a 16MP or 20MP sensor.

The Galaxy S6 Edge - reportedly launching alongside the Galaxy S6 - will feature the same camera.

This is not a huge improvement on the previous Galaxy S5 camera, also featuring 16MP, however the Galaxy S6 camera may also feature optical image stabilisation.

Low-light photography is another key focus point on the Galaxy S6, allowing users to take photos at any time in the day without the worry of poor photo quality.

Android smartphones tend to get a bad wrap from most reviewers, but Samsung's smartphones tend to have better results than other Android manufacturers.

That said, the Galaxy S5 photo quality was still quite poor when compared to the iPhone 6, even with the increase in megapixels from 8 on the iPhone to 13 on the Galaxy S5.

Investing in features for the camera might be a good idea for Samsung, instead of picking up a 20MP camera that offers high-definition photos but without the reliability of an iPhone camera.

Samsung will reveal all at Mobile World Congress on 1 March, along with HTC, Huawei and LG's reported mobile announcements.