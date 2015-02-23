Whitepaper: Acquire, grow and retain customers - The business imperative for big data and analytics

Throughout history, business leaders used previous positive performance to make decisions. They did what worked before and stopped doing what didn’t work. Analytics, where it existed, was rudimentary. Business leaders relied on intuition driven by experience.

While this worked well much of the time, it also resulted in spectacular failures, as well as frequent disconnects between the business and the customer.

Now, all that is changing. We’re entering an era when the business decision-making process and results are being transformed, driven by big data and analytics. Sure, intuition and experience are important – but in the end, business decisions are becoming objective.

This revolution is particularly powerful in customer relationships – the most important business relationships. Big data and analytics change how businesses interact with customers by helping them build long-term relationships, realize value, and incorporate all sources of data.

A holistic view of the customer is made possible with a robust big data and analytics platform and can ensure unique experiences and personalised communications.

