Whitepaper: Five security considerations in the mobile age

There is a lot of attention being paid to how business leaders can use the mobile computing preferences of employees and customers to be more responsive, efficient and successful. As with any new technology trend, there are exciting new business opportunities that emerge. There is also the reality that any new technology, including mobile technologies, must make the most of existing business investments. This white paper will provide information about five security considerations for the mobile age.

Everyone is talking about the pervasiveness of mobile applications. But what exactly is a mobile application? Mobile applications (apps) generally fall into one of three types:

Native applications: Built using a device-specific software development kit (SDK) to exploit the capabilities of the device

Web browser applications: Built using the fifth revision of Hypertext Markup Language (HTML5) enhancements for web applications

Hybrid applications: Built using a library (often client-side JavaScript) to allow coding for a “generic” mobile function (that accesses device specific capability) without the need to make different calls for each platform (such as native) and sometimes provide a runtime container

The first wave of mobile application development focused on the extension of traditional server-side web applications by granting mobile browser access to the content. IBM products including IBM® WebSphere® DataPower® appliances have been providing optimised, security-rich access to backend services from mobile devices and desktops. The next wave of mobile applications is coming.

