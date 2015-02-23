Windows Store infested with illegal apps and malware

It seems Microsoft can never get Windows Store out of bad press.

Reports are coming out that pirated versions of apps, and even malicious spyware and viruses can be picked up at Microsoft’s official Windows Store.

The news first emerged when a developer, Tyler Sigman, posted a tweet, asking his followers to help him contact Microsoft and take down a pirated version of his game, Darkest Dungeon.

The pirated version is still available at the store, for the price of £2.59. It was submitted by a user under the name of "Balaji Chowdary".

Chowdarry is apparently also the man behind Lego Batman 3 Beyond Gotham, Watchmen: The End Is Nigh and VMware Player.

Sigman asked his followers on Twitter to help him contact the Windows Store: “If anyone has a contact at Windows Game Store, please share. Somebody is scamming DD by selling it (illegally) on there,” he said in a tweet.

[embed]https://twitter.com/tylersigman/status/569601312217632768[/embed]

“On a related note, if you didn't buy Darkest Dungeon on Steam or Humble Store right now, you got scammed,” he added.

The game’s full price is £14.99 on Steam, but on Windows Store it’s only £2.59, and also only 2MB big, suggesting it might be a virus or some other malicious software instead of the game.

[embed]https://twitter.com/tylersigman/status/569601390202347521[/embed]

The game’s description is also written in broken English:

"Darkest Dungeon is a Strategy game. Player will employee, train and control a team of heroes in Darkest Dungeon Game.

"They will journey through warrens, twisted forests, crypts and other strangling places and they will be confronted by monstrous creatures which are unimaginable with these there comes calamities like stress, disease and famine."