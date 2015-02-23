YouTube gaming channels generate 6 billion views in one month

The top 100 YouTube gaming channels generated more than six billion views last month, with the top 10 being viewed 2.2 billion times in the same timeframe.

Tubefilter published its charts for January – a monthly rankings column with data provided by OpenSlate – and Let’s Play gamer Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is the most watched YouTube gamer with 417.9m views that month.

Behind PewDiePie was Popular MMOs (266.8m views); Stampy (252.9m); The Diamond Minecart (210.8m); Markiplier (208.1m); Jack Sceptic Eye (201.2m); Vanoss Gaming (183.8m); Vegetta (177.8m); Juega German (127.3m); and El Rubius (108.8m).

In total, the top 100 channels grew by nearly 40 per cent, from 4.3 billion in July 2014 to nearly 6.1 billion in January 2015.

The Top 100 Most Viewed YouTube Gaming Channels this month amassed in aggregate a total of 6,067,178,049 views.

Multi-channel network Maker Studios has 22 channels in the top 100, with PewDiePie being the number one spot, while Machinima has 18 channels in the top 100 with VanossGaming the highest at number seven.

BroadbandTV, Fullscreen and OmniaMediaCo have eight channels each in the top 100, with BBTV's fernanfloo at number 13, Fullscreen's popularmmos at number two, and OmniaMedia's iHasCupquake at number 30.

When it comes to distribution by country, the United States dominate with 36 channels in the top 100, followed by Great Britain with 16 channels.

Spain has seven, Brazil six and Canada five channels in the top 100.

The biggest gainer of the month is the Canadian channel smikesmike05, who’s had a breakout December and an even better January. The channel witnessed a 100 per cent month-over-month increase in views to score more than 65.4 million views and the number 22 spot on the Top 100.