Daily deal: Honor Holly 16GB smartphone for £74.99

Honor recently announced the Holly budget smartphone, along with the innovative notion that its customers will decide the price.

The more people who signed up to pre-order the phone, the lower the price would become. And the result? This phone can now be yours for just £74.99.

Developed by Huawei, the Honor Holly is a classic budget smartphone that does offer some decent bang for your buck.

No-one can really complain when a phone costs less than £80, but the specs make this phone even better value:

5-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and a pixel density of 294 ppi.

Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7 CPU.

8-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

A Li-Ion 2000 mAh battery.

Runs on Android 4.4.2 KitKat

16GB of memory and 1GB RAM

As you can see, if you're in the market for a new phone but are on a strict budget, this is one of the best options out there. And with a £35 saving, who could possibly say no?

The Holly will be officially released on 6 March and, according to the Honor website, this price will only be available until the 26 February so get yourself over to Amazon to ensure you don't miss out!

