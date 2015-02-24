Google readies refresh of the Chromebook Pixel

After quite some time following the release of the original Chromebook Pixel – indeed it was two years ago that Google’s premium laptop was first unleashed – a sequel is coming.

Mind you, it’ll only appeal to a niche crowd, as an expensive Chromebook isn’t everyone’s cup of char by any means – it’s primarily targeted at devs.

The OMG Chrome website spotted the announcement of the refreshed Pixel, made by Google’s Renee Niemi at Team Work 2015.

Niemi said: “We do have a new Pixel coming out and it will be coming out soon. We will be selling it but I just have to set your expectations: this is a development platform. This is really a proof of concept. We don’t make very many of these — we really don’t. And […] our developers and our Googlers consume 85 per cent of what we produce. But yes, we do have a new Pixel coming out.”

So, you can expect the price tag of the Pixel 2 (or perhaps the Chromebook Sub-Pixel) to be north of a grand, and of course some pretty tasty hardware with a very high-res display.

The original Pixel had a 12.85in screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,700, with an Intel Core i5 CPU and 4GB of RAM. Doubtless we can expect improvements across the board, and hopefully to battery life as well, as we found that to be a weak point in our review of the Pixel, way back when.