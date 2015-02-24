Apple gets to watch on as Google and Samsung scrap it out

Google and Samsung should really be on the same side, considering one provides the software and services to make Android popular and the other provides millions of device sales every year, but recently the two tech giants have been at each other's throats.

The disagreements are partly to do with Samsung's unwillingness to feature all of Google's services on Android, and work on its own competitive services.

This started with services like S Voice, launched to compete with Siri and Google Now. The acquisition of LoopPay for $200 million (£129 million) could bring even more trouble, if Samsung decides to launch its own mobile payments service.

Google recently penned a deal with the three major US carriers - AT&T, Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile USA - to pre-install and promote Google Wallet. This distribution deal might hurt Samsung's ability to promote its own payments service, especially if carriers outright ban the service from devices.

In the US, most manufacturers work under the carriers, who allow the smartphone to be sold in exchange for some carrier-specific apps. Only Apple is able to get around this issue by not allowing carriers any access to the software and services.

This means if Google persists or the carriers want to, Samsung might lose all relevance in the US payments market before having a shot. The catch is Samsung is offering a different technology that might not be in direct competition with Google Wallet.

Wallet uses contactless payment - similar to Apple Pay - however Samsung uses LoopPay's credit card reader technology. This technology needs a case to make it work, but instead of 10 per cent support currently for contactless payment, LoopPay indirectly has 90 per cent support in the US by working with all credit card readers.

Google has said Samsung's payments service can work in harmony with Wallet, but it is worrisome considering the growth of support for Apple Pay in under one year.