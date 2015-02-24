Google ventures into UK education with new app store

There’s another market Google wants to be a part of, and that’s education in the UK.

The internet search giants now have a service called Google Play for Education, which is basically an app shop, but only with apps designed for education and customised to the UK curriculum.

Schools will be able to opt for affordable tablets such as the Nexus 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Education and use Google Play for Education to access such apps.

However, Google is not the first company to poke the education market. Both Microsoft and Apple already have a big presence, impact and success.

Liz Sproat, Google’s head of education in Europe, said: “The first step is the technology itself. But in the keynote I gave to launch the service, I think I shared a vision of a classroom in which children were collaborating with each other using devices, using books, with the teacher also in the background.

“Technology is an enabler but it’s the whole culture of the school that has to reflect that and incorporate it at every level.”

Sproat added: “Technology was hard to deploy in schools and we’re making the solutions we supply very easy to manage.”

“With a management console, setting policies and pushing out content at the touch of a button means it’s also very cost effective.”

“It’s really important that these solutions are equitable and very affordable. And we have to be very flexible. Schools have often made significant investments already, for instance.”

So, it looks like an education battle could be on the cards, but who will pass with flying colours and who will fail the test?