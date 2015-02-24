Google clamps down on porn

Google has decided to change its policy on blogs with pornography or sexually explicit content.

Even though it supported blogs containing such material on the platform Blogger, it has now shown a significant change of attitude and warned all sex and pornographic bloggers to remove the content within the next 30 days – or else.

The new rules require any blog with “sexually explicit or graphic nude images or video” to take them down by 23 March or the blog will be made private by Google, The Guardian reports.

Being made private means the blog can only be seen by the owner, admins, and the people they share it with.

The company says the majority of users won’t notice the new policy at all.

“We do allow adult content on Blogger, including images or videos that contain nudity or sexual activity … All blogs marked as ‘adult’ will be placed behind an ‘adult content’ warning interstitial.”

The problem lies in the so-called ‘revenge porn’, when people post explicit content of people without their consent.

Zoe Margolis, author of the Girl with a One Track Mind books and sex blog, isn't in favour of the new rules: “This is like offering a library where all the books in it are invisible to the readers unless an author is standing there and personally hands each reader a copy of their book,” she says.

Some forms of nudity will still be available, says Google, “If the content offers a substantial public benefit, for example in artistic, educational, documentary, or scientific contexts.”