UK online sales dominated by mobile devices

Some 40 per cent of all online retail shopping in the UK, for the period from November 2014 to January 2015, was carried out on smartphones and tablets, new research has shown.

The latest numbers from IMRG (retail research group) and the French corporation Capgemini, have shown that the sales done on smartphones and tablets have grown from 37 per cent in the third quarter of 2014 to 40 per cent in the fourth, which is the biggest increase in the use of mobile devices in retail since the fourth quarter of 2013, when it was 32 per cent.

IMRG and Capgemini believe that this shows that confidence in mobile devices is growing..

Looking at sales from mobile devices only, tablets account for 75 per cent, and smartphones for 25 per cent.

Chief information officer at IMRG, Tina Spooner, said that smartphones are usually used more as a research and comparison tools, but the trend is seeing a shift:

"The number of mobile retail sales completed via these devices has risen from one in five to one in four in the space of a year, and we've seen mobile conversion rates rise significantly over the same period as UK shoppers now clearly feel confident in using smartphones for completing purchases," she said.

Retail director at Capgemini, Adgild Hop said that shopping over smartphones is of extreme importance to the retail sector: "Over the last few years, retailers have taken huge steps to improve their smartphone shopping platforms, making them more user intuitive and more secure for customers," he said.

"Coupled with greater connectivity, consumers are more confident than ever in using their smartphones to make complete purchases and not just for online window shopping."