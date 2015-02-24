Pebble announcement countdown: We have a new smartwatch

Pebble is certainly trying to get us excited about something and, as an avid wearables fan, I have to admit that it's working.

At the end of last week, the Pebble website featured a timer counting down to this afternoon, accompanied by a smiling smartwatch.

Then, yesterday, Pebble itself leaked the design of a new, third-generation smartwatch which featured a colour screen and a slightly chunkier looking design.

While no actual details have been spilled, rumours have long been circling that the company had planned a software and hardware announcement organised before pre-MWC, a clear attempt to get in ahead of the competition before the hullabaloo of MWC in Barcelona next week.

Pebble has been fairly busy in the build-up to this impending product launch, announcing Android Wear and Google Fit integration last week and confirming the sale of its one millionth watch at the beginning of February.

CEO Eric Migicovsky recently added to the excitement by hinting that Pebble fans should expect something completely different with this next update: "We’ve found a new framework to use as an interaction model on the watch.

"It doesn’t look like what we have today, and it doesn’t look like what’s on your smartphone."

Whatever this announcement is, we've only got a few hours left to wait (three hours, 16 minutes at the time of writing) so be sure to check back as the countdown nears its end.

UPDATE: There's less than half an hour to go now guys, who's getting excited?

UPDATE: This is your two-minute warning. I can hardly wait!

UPDATE: It's time!

24 February

15:26

We'll get a full article on the new Pebble watches out soon, so check back for a full run-down.

15:22

You can reply to notifications just by talking! That's cool

15:20

Up to seven days battery life, water resistant, customisable straps and compatible with over 6,500 existing apps

15:16

You know what, these look good and they have some great features. Pebble could be on to a real winner here

15:14

As you can see, it comes in three colours: Black, white and red

15:12

It's called Pebble Time, it features a colour display and it's on Kickstarter now

15:11

OK, I've figured it out: It's a new watch!

15:06

That smiling smartwatch is taking the mickey now

15:05

Maybe they just want to keep me on tenterhooks for a bit longer

15:05

At least that's what I thought. I'm still waiting for my email from Pebble

15:04

After a five day countdown, the wait is finally over!