Pebble launches new and improved smartwatch on Kickstarter

Pebble wants to return to its roots on crowd-funding website Kickstarter for the launch of its third generation smartwatch, the Pebble Time.

Announced earlier today, Pebble Time features a colour e-paper display for the first time, allowing developers to choose different background colours for apps.

The biggest new feature on Pebble Time is not anything to do with the hardware however, it is a new interface called Timeline, sorting all information and notifications into past, present and future.

The three buttons on the side of the Pebble Time can control Timeline, allowing users to check updates from a football match, view the current weather or look towards planned events in the future.

This simplistic interface gives Pebble Time a more refined identity, where the Pebble and Pebble Steel struggled to handle notifications and offer an easy way to check today's schedule.

When responding to notifications, Pebble Time offers a microphone to reply to messages or take notes. Pebble has most of the messaging services covered for Android, but at launch only Gmail will work on iOS.

Pebble Time will support GoPro, Jawbone and a whole host of other fitness and health services, alongside PayPal, Dominos, Pandora, Evernote and 6,500 other apps.

In terms of hardware, the new Pebble Time is 20 percent thinner than the previous generation, featuring a Gorilla Glass screen with stainless steel bezel. The smartwatch is also water resistant, meaning it can block a preliminary amount of water damage.

Personalisation is a key thing on the Pebble Time, allowing users to swap out the band for any regular 22mm watch band. Pebble will sell a whole bunch of these bands, but no prices have been announced just yet.

For 3D printer owners, Pebble will also publish designs for the watch band for users to make their own.

The new smartwatch will be available for £109 (including shipping charges to the UK) if you manage to grab the early bird, or £122 for any late comers.

It will be available in black, red or white, which are apparently "Kickstarter exclusive" colours.

At the time of writing, the Kickstarter campaign had already surpassed its first goal of $500,000 (£323,000) and was well on its way to surpass the first Pebble Kickstarter's $10 million (£6.4 million) record, hitting over $2 million (£1.29 million) in less than two hours.

UPDATE: As of 09:18 on Wednesday morning, Pebble Time has raised over $8 million and became the fastest Kickstarter campaign ever to reach $5 million.

