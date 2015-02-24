Samsung and SK Telecom to reveal future of 5G internet

Samsung and SK Telecom are preparing to show a new 7.5Gbps 5G wireless speed in Barcelona, Spain next week, the next frontier for wireless carriers worldwide.

The two companies sought a partnership last October, working with one another for quicker results on 5G technology, capable of offering blazing fast speeds.

Samsung has placed the wireless speed on a millimetre wave frequencies over 6GHz, much higher than all TV, radio and wireless frequencies.

Running it on 6GHz could bring some major issues when deployed, considering the wireless connection needs to be unobscured by walls and other urban environments.

This makes Samsung and SK Telecom's first try a bit weak, since it will not work in a city without huge investment in backbone low-spectrum 3G and 4G wireless speeds.

Perhaps Samsung has some new technology for making high-frequencies get through walls, although we highly doubt this is the case. The 5G experiment looks just like that - an experiment - showing those speeds are possible and nothing more.

4G LTE can currently reach around 300Mbps in speed, but lacks the ability to hit fiber optic speeds of 1Gbps. Scientists and researchers see 5G as the beginning of wireless taking over typical broadband in overall speed.

SK Telecom was one of the first 4G LTE providers in the world, beating all four U.S. carriers and almost all of South-East Asia with the early adoption in South Korea of faster mobile internet.

The deployment of 5G wireless should come around 2018 to 2022 according to most analysts, with the UK, U.S., European Union, China and plenty of companies all working on the incredible new speed.

Samsung will show off the 5G experiment at Mobile World Congress on 1 March.