Sony reveals Xperia E4g for cheap and cheerful LTE

Hot on the heels of the Xperia E4, which was recently revealed and is now up for pre-order, Sony has unveiled a 4G variant of the handset – the Xperia E4g.

The Xperia E4g adds 4G LTE connectivity, and also ups the display size slightly to 5in – although it keeps the same 960 x 540 resolution.

It’s powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor (again, a slight step up from the 1.3GHz model in the vanilla E4), and offers the same specs otherwise, including 8GB of storage and twin cameras (5 megapixel on the rear, and a 2 megapixel snapper on the front).

It also has a 2300mAh battery which, like the E4, will give you two days’ worth of battery life (so Sony claims, and our experience with the Z3 Compact has indeed been excellent in terms of longevity).

Tony McNulty, Vice President, Value Category Business Management at Sony Mobile, commented: “Xperia E4 set out to bring many of the premium features people expect of Sony to lower-tier devices; Xperia E4g brings that same quality and ease of use – but with super-fast 4G LTE connectivity.

“With simple setup and unrivalled two day battery life, we believe both models represent value for those who want premium Sony technology and experiences often only associated with high-end devices.”

The handset is set to launch in April, following the Xperia E4 which should be out in late March. No UK price has been mentioned yet, but Sony said it would run to around €129, which is £95 our money.