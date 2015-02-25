Daily deal: Honor Holly 16GB 5" smartphone £74.99

A fun fact for you guys, today is the US's "national clam chowder day" so button down the hatches and get ready for a barrage of delicious clam broth. To alleviate your Wednesday blues we've found the Honor Holly available for pre-order reduced from £109.99 to just £74.99.

The Honor brand is a branch of Huawei that are promising to listen directly to customer feedback when designing and producing new models of it's offering. How this'll manifest itself is unclear but Honor seem pretty serious about offering a customer driven brand.

Under the hood the phone's no slouch offering impressive specs, which are particularly amazing considering the sub £100 pre-order price:

1.3 Ghz Quad Core

1 GB RAM

16 GB storage

720 x 1280 pixel screen with 294 ppi

Dual-SIM

2,000 mAh battery

8MP rear-camera, 2MP front facing-camera

You get a full HD screen, a decent camera, and a battery that Honor promise to last at least two days. Also included is a microSD slot should you need to expand the phones internal storage.

For business users, the Honor Holly includes a dual-SIM system meaning that you can switch between your work line and personal line on the fly. With the Mediatek MT6582 chipset you'll be able to play most games, surf the Internet, and watch videos with no lag.