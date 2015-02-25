HTC One M9 will have Snapdragon 810 on board

It seems that HTC’s next flagship phone will indeed be powered by a Snapdragon 810 chip, with Qualcomm chipping in with a subtle video hinting this is the case.

SlashGear spotted the Vine video, which simply states: “It’s almost time for a new #Snapdragon 810 powered smartphone. #MWC15”.

How do we make the leap to the HTC One M9? Well, several times appear on the Vine video, namely 8:10 – which refers to the Snapdragon of course – and then 10:08, followed by 10:09.

Now, SlashGear recalled that 10:08 was the time shown on press images of the HTC One M8 – see the above image to check for yourself – so 10:09 is likely to be the stock time for the M9. Put two and two together, and you have the Snapdragon 810 powering the flagship. Just as the rumour mill had already insisted.

We’ve already seen plenty of leakage surrounding the M9’s tech specs, with the handset apparently going with a 5in display and a 1920 x 1080 resolution, and 3GB of RAM paired up with the 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 810. A 20MP camera will be on the rear, and HTC has apparently plumped for a 4MP “ultrapixel” front-facer.

We’ll find out the exact specs next week at the MWC reveal, with the Samsung Galaxy S6 going toe-to-toe with HTC – and possibly the Xperia Z4 as well.