LG G Flex 2 now rolling out to UK

LG has announced that its G Flex 2 phone is now rolling out globally, including to the UK.

Before MWC kicks off, LG wanted to get the handset away, and it’s now going to be stocked by major networks in the UK and US, along with Hong Kong, Singapore, France and Germany.

Other markets will follow in the weeks post-MWC, including further European territories, Asia and South America.

As you’re probably aware, the G Flex 2 is a curved phone, and it boasts a 5.5in OLED display with a full HD resolution, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 810 (a chip you’ll be seeing a lot of – for starters in the new HTC One M9 which is going to be unveiled next week at MWC).

As with its predecessor, the phone has a “self-healing” back cover which allegedly recovers from scratches in 10 seconds flat (in our review of the original G Flex, we found this worked well enough with light scratches, though recovery took a lot longer than 10 seconds).

LG also notes that the G Flex 2 has a fast charge feature which will juice the battery up to 50 per cent in half an hour.

Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile, commented: “The G Flex 2 shows the world that there’s still room for design innovation in today’s smartphones beyond just metal frames and larger displays. We think the G Flex 2 is the perfect example of form and function coming together beautifully. It’s a smartphone that people simply won’t be able to take their eyes off of.”