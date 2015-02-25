Reddit bans revenge porn to avoid another 'Fappening'

You don't have to be a celebrity to demand that Reddit takes down your naked photos posted without your permission.

Even though most of the web probably wouldn't care what happened to your photos.

As part of a larger announcement posted on Reddit on Tuesday, it is now prohibited to post sexual photographs of people without their consent.

“No matter who you are, if a photograph, video, or digital image of you in a state of nudity, sexual excitement, or engaged in any act of sexual conduct, is posted or linked to on reddit without your permission, it is prohibited on reddit,” it says in the blog post.

“We also recognise that violent personalised images are a form of harassment that we do not tolerate and we will remove them when notified.”

The changes are somewhat Reddit’s reaction to last year’s The Fappening – a huge leak of nude photos and videos of various celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence.

The revised Privacy Policy will go into effect in two weeks, on 10 March, 2015, it says in the announcement.

The Fappening obviously pulled a lot of attention from the media, but also from the celebrities’ legal teams. Reddit was put under pressure and eventually took the images down. However, the site’s forums were left full of NSFW compromising photos of ‘normal’ people, which is why the site’s admins were criticised.

In the rest of the announcement, Reddit says it will start with a series of tutorials for moderators, as well as increase the team and hire new people.