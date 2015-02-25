Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet details spilled, MWC launch imminent

Sony has confirmed that the Xperia Z4 Tablet is about to be unwrapped, having leaked some details of the device via the Xperia Lounge app.

The leak was swiftly remedied, but not before it was spotted by the Xperia Blog, and the info spilled confirmed the fact that the slate will have a 2K display – an image showed the Z4 version looks pretty similar to the Z3 Tablet Compact.

Sony also boasted it will have an ultra-fast processor, but didn’t name any exact specs. Top battery performance was also promised, and that has been a theme with Sony of late, so again that’s not surprising. It also looks like a nicely thin slate (the view shown was side-on).

The leaked pic was also dated March 3, so we can be almost certain that we’ll see the Xperia Z4 Tablet unveiled at MWC next week.

Whether or not we’ll also see the Xperia Z4 phone, Sony’s new flagship, at MWC is unclear – it might not be ready for showing yet according to some quarters of the rumour mill. Then again, to unveil its Z4 Tablet partner in crime minus the phone would seem odd…

Sony potentially has an Xperia C4 in the wings, too, with a 5.2in screen and an octa-core Snapdragon 615 CPU – so we might see that device even if we don’t get the flagship unveiled.

All will be revealed shortly enough, as the Galaxy S6 will kick off the major MWC reveals this Sunday, with some radical changes expected including a metal chassis and Edge variant.