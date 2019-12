1.It makes it looks like your phone is off, but then proceeds to spy on you.

SRC:venturebeat

2. It can make outgoing calls (if you’re using a phone), take pictures, and perform many other tasks without notifying the user.

SRC:venturebeat

3. Some 10,000 devices have been infected so far, mostly in China where the malware was first introduced and offered through the local, official app stores.

SRC:mashable

4. AVG still advises users to take the battery out of their phone if they really want to be sure their phone is off.

SRC:mashable