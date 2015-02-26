Apple Watch launch event will take place on March 9

We have a date for what will (almost certainly) be the official launch event for the Apple Watch.

Apple has just sent out press invites for the shindig at the Yerba Buena Centre in San Francisco which is set for March 9, a month ahead of the on sale date for the Apple Watch (which hits the shelves in April – at least over in the US).

While the invitation didn’t specifically mention the Apple Watch – they never do – it’s clear enough from the timing, and the hint on the invite, that this will be the firm’s smartwatch. As the WSJ reports, the hint is the phrase “spring forward”, which is clearly a reference to changing the time on clocks and watches in the spring (fall back, spring forward).

While the watch was unveiled last autumn, this is expected to be a fuller detailing of all the features of the device – and hopefully we’ll get pricing for the full range, as opposed to just the base model. The top of the line gold edition is expected to be eye-wateringly pricey, and that might just work well for Apple as part of a status symbol play.

It’ll also be interesting to see what claims are made on the battery life front, seeing as that has apparently been what the hold-up has been about – eking out more longevity, which is a key factor for watches (and indeed phones).

We may have to wait longer than April before we see the Apple Watch in the UK, though, from what we’ve heard – though hopefully any delay will be a relatively slight one.