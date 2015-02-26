Daily deal: NETGEAR DGND4000-100UKS N750 ADSL2+ wireless router £54.99

Happy Thursday everyone, today is Pistachio day so get crackin' with those nuts. In an unrelated note we've found the NETGEAR DGND4000-100UKS N750 wireless router reduced from £149.99 to £54.99.

First, the NETGEAR DGND4000-100UKS N750 wireless router can push speeds of up to 750Mbps over WiFi, this is brilliant for transferring large files or streaming HD content.

With this wireless router including a DSL modem you can connect this to both an ADSL connection and to a fibre connection. However, you'll need to plug in your fibre modem to the NETGEAR DGND4000-100UKS N750 wireless router in order to push a fibre connection through your network.

Another smart feature is the inclusion of two USB ports that allow you to transfer the data on storage devices over the network. Similarly the NETGEAR DGND4000-100UKS N750 wireless router supports dual band connections utilising 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies to maximise network speed and the reliability of your WiFi connection.

The NETGEAR DGND4000-100UKS N750 wireless router includes a way to separate and secure guest connections. This means that should you have guests come to your office you needn't give them access to your business's network just to ensure they have an Internet connection.