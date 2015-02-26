Google nefariously upgrades Adwords program

Advertisements make the world go around. I understand they can sometimes be unpopular on the web, but using ad-blocking software is counter-productive, as it can harm the site that you are visiting. True, some ads can be intrusive and inappropriate (depending on the site), but they can be good too, as they educate you on new products. If there were no ads on TV, the radio or the Internet, how would you learn about new products on the market? Sometimes I don't even fast-forward on my Tivo, so I can learn about new products.

Today, Google announces that Adwords will be automatically converting Adobe Flash-based advertisements to HTML5. This will increase visibility of the ads, especially on mobile platforms where Flash is very rarely used nowadays.

"Over half of time spent online is now spent on mobile devices. This presents a tremendous opportunity for marketers to reach their customers throughout the day, whenever they may be browsing. But there is an all-too-common barrier: many mobile devices and some browsers do not currently support Flash. That's why we’re introducing a way to automatically convert Flash ads to HTML5, giving advertisers better access to the portion of Google Display Network inventory that is HTML5-only", says Google.

The search-giant further explains, "with this new tool plus our best practices and versatile mobile ad formats, we’re making it easier for marketers to deliver beautiful display ads that just work -- regardless of screen or device -- ensuring a better experience for both consumers and brands".

Like I said, ads are beneficial to all, as long as they are not malicious in nature. They generate money for websites and inform consumers of interesting new products in the marketplace. While some will decry the upcoming increase of ad-visibility on mobile devices, I welcome it. How else will I learn of new ways to increase the length of my body parts?

Photo Credit: Alexandr III / Shutterstock